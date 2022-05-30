Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Council Bluffs, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 28 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.