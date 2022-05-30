Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Council Bluffs, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 28 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Increasing rain and severe storm chances through Monday in Nebraska. See when and where the threat for severe weather is the greatest in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Watch now: Dry in the western half of the state, but rain and chilly conditions continue for eastern Nebraska Wednesday
Rain and clouds will slowly exit Nebraska from west to east, but for some it won't happen until Thursday. See when the rain chance ends for our area and what kind of temperatures are expected.
Mainly dry early this morning, but looking like a wet afternoon and evening across the eastern half of the state. Unseasonably cold as well. Any improvement for Wednesday? Here's our latest forecast.
Watch now: Rain chance lingers in far eastern Nebraska Thursday, big temperature difference across the state
With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forec…
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a fairly high UV inde…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Ra…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…