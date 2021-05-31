 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert