Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
