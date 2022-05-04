Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 d…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42…