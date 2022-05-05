Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 72% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
