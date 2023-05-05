Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.