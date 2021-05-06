Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
