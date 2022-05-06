Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
