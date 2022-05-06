 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert