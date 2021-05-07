Temperatures will be warm Friday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
