Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
