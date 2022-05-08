Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.