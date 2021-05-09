 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until SUN 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

