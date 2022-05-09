Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.