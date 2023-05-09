Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
