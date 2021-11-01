Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.