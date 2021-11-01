 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

