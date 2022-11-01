Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
