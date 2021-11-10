Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
