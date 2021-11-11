Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
