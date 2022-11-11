It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures are tumbling across the area this morning with rain around as well. Find out when the rain chance will come to an end and how cold it's going to feel today, tonight, and Friday here.
Get ready for a remarkably warm and windy Wednesday. Dry during the day, but showers and storms will return late tonight and temperatures will tumble for Thursday. Here's the latest information.
Chilly temperatures Monday, but right where we should be for this time of year. Dry during the day, but rain will move in late tonight. Will it stick around for Election Day? Find out here.
Some will miss out on the rain today, but carry the umbrella if you'll be hitting the polls as showers and storms will be around. Warming up and getting very windy for Wednesday. Full details here.
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy and windy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low…