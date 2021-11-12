 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Council Bluffs, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

