Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Council Bluffs, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.