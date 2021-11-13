Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.