Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

