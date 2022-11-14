 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

