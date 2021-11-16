 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

