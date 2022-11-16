It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
