Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

