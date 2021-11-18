Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is foreca…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds WN…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degree…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the C…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy and becoming windy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Frid…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll …