Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.