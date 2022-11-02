 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

