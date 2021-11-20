Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is foreca…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking a…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Co…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skie…
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds WN…