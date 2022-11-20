 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

