Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
A few snow flurries around Thursday morning as a cold front works over us. By early Friday morning, feels like temperatures will be around zero degrees. Will it get any worse? Find out here.
Just as cold today as yesterday, but more wind, so feeling colder. Just as we try to warm up, another cold front will slam us Thursday. Thursday night wind chills will be brutal. Check them out here.
High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 20s today, but it won't feel any warmer than the teens. Exceptionally cold Friday night as well. Find out when temperatures will return to normal here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
