Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

