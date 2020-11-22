 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert