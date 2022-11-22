 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

