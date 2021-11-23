 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

