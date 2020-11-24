Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.