Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Local Weather
