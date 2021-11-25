 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert