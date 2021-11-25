Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Planning your Thanksgiving travel — or your post-turkey hike? Midwest Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner shares what to expect from the holiday weekend weather.
