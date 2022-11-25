Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We'll see …
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs …