Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Thursday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest.