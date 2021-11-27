Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
