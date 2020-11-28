 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Local Weather

