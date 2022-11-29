 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

