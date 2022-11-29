Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 17 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
