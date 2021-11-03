Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.