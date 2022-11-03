 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

