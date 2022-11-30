 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Council Bluffs today. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

