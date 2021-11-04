Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.