Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Friday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
