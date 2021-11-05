 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert