Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

