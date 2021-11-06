 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

